Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Friday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.