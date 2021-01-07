Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.