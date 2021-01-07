 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Elko: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News