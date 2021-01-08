Elko's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be ca…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 deg…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It shoul…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees …
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light snow after midnight. Low 29F. Winds…