Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.