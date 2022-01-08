 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

