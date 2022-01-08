For the drive home in Elko: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It sh…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 35. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 1. Expect a drastic drop i…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.