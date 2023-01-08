Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.