For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
