Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

