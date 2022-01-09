Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
