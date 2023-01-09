Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.