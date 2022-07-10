Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.