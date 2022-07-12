This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
