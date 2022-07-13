This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though l…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luc…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Tuesday. Temperatures are proj…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot d…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Thursday. Temperatures are…