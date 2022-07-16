Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.