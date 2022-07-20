This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, thou…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F.…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are …
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…