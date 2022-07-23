For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
