Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.