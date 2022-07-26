Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
