Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph.