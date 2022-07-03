 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

