This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…
This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. Temper…