Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
