 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Elko Daily Free Press is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Anthem Broadband

Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News