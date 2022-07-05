Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tom…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day …
This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…