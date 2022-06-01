Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 11:00 PM PDT until WED 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
