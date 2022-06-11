For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
