Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

