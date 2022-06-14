This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
