Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 12:00 AM PDT until TUE 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

