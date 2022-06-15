Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckil…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like …
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shoul…
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. Tempera…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…