Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM PDT until WED 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

