Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.