Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckil…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like …
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. It lo…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for i…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…