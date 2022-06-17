 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Elko, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 30 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News