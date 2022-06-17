For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Elko, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 30 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until FRI 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
