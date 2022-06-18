Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.