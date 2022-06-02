Elko's evening forecast: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
