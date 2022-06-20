 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 12:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

