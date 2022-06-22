Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.