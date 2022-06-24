Elko's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
