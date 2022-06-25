Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Saturday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
