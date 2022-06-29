Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though l…
Elko's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. I…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a …