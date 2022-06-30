This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Elko's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though l…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Friday. It looks…
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. I…