This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko com…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds tod…
Elko's evening forecast: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Elko are…