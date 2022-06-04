 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

