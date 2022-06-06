 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Elko. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

