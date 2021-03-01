Elko's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
