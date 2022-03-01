 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

