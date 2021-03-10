Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few passing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.