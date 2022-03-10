Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Thursday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.