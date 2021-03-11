Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 2:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.