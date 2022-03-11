Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.