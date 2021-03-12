For the drive home in Elko: Light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
