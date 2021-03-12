Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Light snow this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Elko could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.