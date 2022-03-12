Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
