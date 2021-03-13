This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
