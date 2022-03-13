For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Th…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of s…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. W…
For the drive home in Elko: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 13-degree low is for…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just …