Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
