Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Th…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. W…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18. A 13-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Elko: Occasional snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one i…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. There is a 34% chanc…
This evening in Elko: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. It looks to reach a…
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.