This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
